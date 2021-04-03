Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheatre finished its opening weekend

The Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheatre wrapped up its opening weekend on Saturday with a community day. Friday night's concert with the country singer, Lee Brice, gave many people a look at one of the things they'll see from the facility in the future. On Saturday, there were tours to show all the park and amphitheater have to offer.

As COVID restrictions start to ease up, Lisa Lewis said this will be a perfect place to catch up with friends whether you're sitting out by the pool, or watching your favorite artist perform at the amphitheater.

“The socialization of it would be great. You know, people have been stuck at home forever, so to be able to get out and be with other people is good," she said.

The community day included a passport tour. People went to 20 different locations throughout the facility to see what it has to offer.

“They had to have some way to show off their new facilities, and what better way than a grand opening," said Mike Lewis.

Between a gym, a lazy river, an amphitheater, and many other features, Mike said this is exactly what Sand Mountain needed.

“You look at Boaz, Guntersville, they have nothing like this, so everybody from there will be coming here for concerts, you know, plus the outdoor softball fields and baseball fields, they’re going to have tournaments here now. It’ll be bringing people in here forever. So, you’ve got to think, that’s income just for the community also.”

The general manager said their main focus is to improve people's mental and physical health, all while impacting the region's economy.

Phalon Hale lives in Boaz, but she's excited to come with her friends and family.

“I just kind of want something to do around here, you know, something family-oriented, and less bars, and something my family and friends can actually go to and enjoy.”

The general manager said there is something to do for people no matter their age.