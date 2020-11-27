Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign goes virtual

Bells won't be ringing quite as loudly this holiday season as the Salvation Army adjusts its annual 'Red Kettle' campaign to deal with the impact of coronavirus.

The annual fundraiser got under way Friday, and while you'll see fewer bell ringers collecting donations, the organization has come up with more ways to help.

WAAY-31 talked with their spokesman about what you can do to still contribute and help a person or family in need.

Everyone knows the sound of the bells ringing while out holiday shopping.

And you know the look of the red kettle from the Salvation Army.

This yea, they had to move their campaign to primarily operate online due to coronavirus concerns.

"A lot of our normal volunteers, which we understand COVID, they're not going to be coming out but we also have the ability to hire people to earn some extra Christmas income to help us with the kettles," said Christopher Bryant.

Christopher Bryant is the corps officer for the Huntsville Salvation Army.

He told us they usually have about 25 kettles out around the county...but this year, they'll only have six.

They're looking to receive $150,000 this year to help put food on tables and support their own operations back at the Huntsville hub.

"With the money and stuff we're able to collect during these holidays are not just for this month. They're to help our budget for the entire year," said Bryant.

To donate you can do it two ways: you can find a red kettle near you and drop money off in the bucket or you can take your phone and scan the QR code to donate virtually.

"We have seen a lot of people who have never thought they'd be in a situation where they needed help are all of a sudden the ones needing to get help," said Bryant.

Bryant said the coronavirus pandemic has hit a lot of people really hard, and the money you donate goes toward more than you think.

The organization provides food, creates shelters, gives out Christmas gifts and does much more for those in need...and all that money you donate usually stays in your community.

"The salvation army doesn't raise money in other communities to send to other communities except for in times of disaster, so all of our local programs rely on our local community," he said.

For the campaign the Salvation Army is asking to donate any way you can because it does end towards the end of December.

The red kettles will be out every day except Sundays until December 24th and you can donate virtually through the 31st,

You can also go online to our website to see how to create your own red kettle campaign from where you live.