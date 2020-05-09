Salons change process to getting services done before reopening Monday

Salons and barbershops are anxious to reopen after being closed for the past two months.

Starting Monday at 5 p.m., they can start welcoming customers back after Governor Kay Ivey amended the "Safer At Home" order.

"You know you don't realize how attached you get to people because I touch people on a daily basis and the reason I got into this industry is because I want to make people feel their best and i miss that," said Meagan Johnson.

WAAY-31 spoke with a stylist at Shutter and Shears about how they're excited to get back to work.

In less than 48 hours, this parking lot will be full of clients and one stylist told us they're already booked through the end of this month and almost half way through June!

Before she re-opens, Meagan Johnson says she has new rules for clients before they even step inside.

"I've instructed everybody to stay in their car and text me when they get here and I will text them and let them know it's okay to come in," she said.

Meagan Johnson is a colorist and stylist at Shutter and Shears and she told WAAY-31 since they've been closed she has a list of more than 45 clients on it... all eagerly waiting to get their hair done.

On Friday when the governor announced close-contact businesses could reopen on Monday, she couldn't believe what happened.

"In about 3 and half to 4 hours, I booked over $3,000 in services," she said.

Johnson told us she's overwhelmed, but excited to get back to doing what she loves...but wants her clients to know the business will run differently now.

She's only accepting 2 clients a day and will be excessively cleaning after each client.

"Just prepare. Clean everything, wash my hands and do everything I need to do," she said.

She also told us she will also wear a mask and people can only sit inside if they're getting services done in order to minimize crowding.

As she and others await Monday's arrival, she said she is just anxious to see her clients.

"I'm excited to see them and gossip and I wish i could hug em but I can't. *me: you can do the elbow thing, just rub elbows* yes, yes, air hugs,"

Johnson told us she is doing cuts, styles and color and is allowing the option for clients to decide if they want a wash and blow dry to keep everyone comfortable with coronavirus concerns.