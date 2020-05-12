Salon employees take precautions to protect clients from Coronavirus

As people return to businesses and salons they will see employees wearing masks. It's part of the guidelines they have to follow in order to stay open. As health care facilities struggle to keep PPE in stock, we wanted to know business owners' plans!
The owner of The SK Salon tells WAAY 31 she ordered one thousand masks before they started to sell out online. She says if they run out, she has a lot of friends willing to sew masks for her clients.
"Financially it was a nightmare. It was scary," said the owner of The SK Salong, Sandee Kranz.
"You're used to having income come in every day and then you go to having nothing. It's been a struggle," said the co-owner of Salon Blush, Haleigh Fairbanks.
Employees at hair salons haven't heard the sound of people walking through the front door to get their hair done in about two months.
"We've basically just been in limbo," said co-owner of Salon Blush, Tasha Richardson.
When they learned they could re-open on Monday, they scrambled to get everything ready and sanitized.
"I was sitting on my couch and I was like 'yes' and then I was like, 'oh my gosh' because it's all this flood of emotion," said Kranz.
Now salons employees are taking precautions to keep clients safe.
The owner of The SK Salon says she's thankful she bought one thousand disposable masks early.
"I went back the next day to order more and they were already sold out," said Kranz.
But she's still worried that eventually, she could run out.
"I'm really concerned about it because it does put that thing in the back of your mind going 'okay, what are we going to do'," said Kranz.
Other salon owners say they don't think a need for masks will be a problem.
"A pretty large box of them right now and from what we've seen most people do have masks right now so we don't see it to be an issue at this point," said Richardson.
The salon owners tell WAAY 31 right now they have enough disposable masks to get them through the next several weeks, but they're booked for the next few months, so they're keeping a close eye on the supply.
