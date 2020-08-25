Polling locations work to keep Madison County voters safe

Tuesday was the municipal election across Alabama.

There were 11 municipal races in Huntsville and Madison alone. There were dozens happening in Madison County and hundreds across North Alabama as a whole.

WAAY 31 went to different polling locations across Madison County to see how election officials are keeping people safe as they show up to vote. Many locations had hand sanitizer dispensers, signs to social distance and inspectors wiping down the booths and pens after each use.

Polling inspector, Al Frazier, told WAAY 31 his focus is making people feel as safe as possible.

“It gives people the faith that they can come and actually vote. This COVID has been so scary to everyone and they’re afraid to come vote, but here it’s pretty, it’s very, very sanitized,” said Frazier.

He said between coronavirus and the rain, he was surprised at how high the turnout had been.

“We are averaging probably about 50% an hour, which is really good. I did not expect to have that many people,” said Frazier.

One voter told WAAY 31 nothing could keep him from participating in any election.

“I wouldn’t let rain, snow keep me from voting," said Earnest Bozeman. "It is my civic duty to vote and that is a privilege I will not throw away."

He said whether you chose to vote by mail or in person, it's important to do so.

“Too many people sacrificed too many things to get to where we are now and more so now than every before, we should participate,” said Bozeman.

The election ran from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.