Safety measures in place at DeKalb County High School graduations

Ider High School in DeKalb County held its graduation ceremony Tuesday night.

When families of the graduates come here to the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum, they will see signs on the doors directing them on where to go.

Inside, there are tables with hand sanitizer and face masks available for anyone who would like to wear one but forgot their own.

There are also signs inside directing families where to sit and the graduates are spaced out in seats on the floor.

The superintendent told be this will be the set up for other graduation ceremonies which will take place here.

"We've put extra protocols and procedures in place to keep everyone safe, but we wanted to go ahead because it is important for them to go ahead and finish this stage of life before they move onto the next stage of life," said Jason Barnett, DeKalb County Schools Superintendent.

After each ceremony, there will be a cleaning crew which will come in to sanitize the coliseum to get it ready for the next ceremony.

Ider is the second high school class to graduate, Fyffe High School graduated Monday night.