Safely celebrating Halloween during the Coronavirus pandemic

Fall is in the air and it's right on time for Halloween.

But like so many things this year, Coronavirus is impacting Halloween.

WAAY-31's Bridget Divers is at Toyota Field right now to tell us how one family is celebrating the holiday this year.

Bridget?

Halloween is tomorrow and many families are still planning on trick-or-treating.

One parent talked to me today about how she's going to keep her son and nephew safe while letting them have some Halloween fun.

Every Halloween Deborah Brashers takes her son and nephew trick-or-treating on a hay ride.

"We go and get the truck trailer, a truck trailer and his uncle either drives his truck or his tractor or four-wheeler. We put hay on the trailer and we have a hay ride for the boys and we go around a nice neighborhood where my cousin lives down the road and that's where we have our hide ride at," said Mom Deborah Brashers.

And they're still taking the boys trick-or-treating this year.

But with some added precautions.

"Their costumes come with masks and they have a filter in them, a screen filter in both of the masks and then their costumes also come with gloves," said Brashers.

And Brashers says they have hand sanitizer for when the boys take their gloves off.

And their everyday masks to wear when they take off their costume masks.

"If they take off their Halloween mask were going to bring their normal mask that they wear when we go places with us also," Brashers said.

Even with the added precautions Brashers says she is still nervous.

"But my nerves are beyond the sky, which every parent I'm sure may be that way, I'm not really sure. But I know that I'm a little bit scared because you never know who's door you're knocking on even though we know these people. They may have someone inside their house being quarantined and we don't know," Brashers said.

The CDC says that traditional trick-or-treating is a high risk activity for the fall so if you can pre-package Halloween candy for trick-or-treaters it will help stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Live at Toyota Field, Bridget Divers, WAAY-31 news.

Alabama health officials are concerned that Halloween related activities could result in a spike of Coronavirus cases, so they urge everyone to keep wearing masks and social distancing.