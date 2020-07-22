SNEAD State employee gives back to community

SNEAD State employee, Susan West, is giving back to her community by making masks.

Susan said she hadn't used her sewing machine in three years but brought it back after realizing she could help her family and friends by making reusable face coverings.

She started making them for her husband because he needed them for work. His co-workers liked his so much they asked her to make them some too. Susan's project kept expanding and now she makes masks for their family, friends and both she and her husbands co-workers.

Susan told WAAY 31 she's simply happy to help people.

"I'm just happy to help in this situation in any way I can and thought that would be the best way I could help people get through this virus," said Susan.

Susan has made more than 70 masks for people so far.