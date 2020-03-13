Clear

SEC suspends athletics through April 15 due to coronavirus outbreak

The SEC previously announced a suspension until March 30.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 3:32 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Southeastern Conference announced Friday that all athletics activities will be suspended through at least April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The SEC previously announced a suspension until March 30. The conference says athletics programs will stop practices, effective on Friday.

You can read more from the SEC about this here.

