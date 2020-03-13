The Southeastern Conference announced Friday that all athletics activities will be suspended through at least April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The SEC previously announced a suspension until March 30. The conference says athletics programs will stop practices, effective on Friday.
You can read more from the SEC about this here.
Related Content
- SEC suspends athletics through April 15 due to coronavirus outbreak
- SEC suspends all sports until March 30 due to coronavirus concerns
- SEC keeping fans out of basketball tournament due to coronavirus
- US Capitol closing to public until April amid coronavirus outbreak
- National Hockey League suspends season due to coronavirus concerns
- Huntsville Havoc season suspended over coronavirus concerns
- US suspends travel from much of Europe due to coronavirus; plans tax help for impacted Americans
- Nursing facility implements restrictions due to coronavirus
- Huntsville, Madison schools prepare for possible coronavirus outbreak
Scroll for more content...