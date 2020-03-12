SEC suspends all sports until March 30 due to coronavirus concerns

Update: The SEC says it is suspending regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well conference championship events, until March 30.
Original story:
The Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday it is canceling the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville due to recent developments and the continued spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
This comes after an announcement on Wednesday that it was closing off the tournament to fans.
WAAY 31 Sports Director Lynden Blake is in Nashville and will be reporting on the announcement. See the latest information from her on air on WAAY 31 and online at WAAYTV.com.
