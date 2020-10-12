Russellville mayor says he tested positive for coronavirus

The mayor of Russellville, David Grissom, is quarantining after testing positive for coronavirus.

Grissom made the announcement in a Facebook post Monday afternoon. He said he tested positive Monday morning.

"I will be quarantined at home and will be taking medications and under the care of my doctors during this period of time. Thank you in advance for your prayers!” Grissom said.

As of Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports 1,896 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Franklin County since data began being collected in March.

The department says 30 people in Franklin County have died of coronavirus, and 8,621 people have been tested.

