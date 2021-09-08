Russellville mourns dedicated nurse who died from COVID-19 two days before her mom did, too

A family and community is mourning the loss of a North Alabama nurse who died from COVID.

46-year-old DeAnna Pounders Russ died on Friday, and her mother, Teresa Pounders just two days later.

Both suffering from COVID-19.

Now, her husband is left struggling with the same fatal virus.

WAAY-31 spoke to Russ' family to learn more about her

The community of Russellville is trying to come to grips to losing someone who loved ones remember as a phenomenal nurse, devoted mother and wife.

The family says it's too soon to speak on her passing, but they gave us permission to use pictures and left us with some lasting words on her behalf.

Many people on Facebook saw DeAnna as a ray of light and someone who would speak to anyone, no mater if she knew them or not.

The family told WAAY-31 this is something no one can prepare you for: losing a matriarch and having to hold on to hope of not losing another of the family.

From her obituary, DeAnna is described as a fierce family lover, a protector and a fighter.

They say she would do whatever she could for her loved ones and only hope her legacy of being a fighter will live on beyond its days.

DeAnna fought for days but ultimately passed on Sept. 3 at North Alabama Medical Center.

DeAnna's husband is still in the hospital, battling with COVID and the family asks for your prayers for him.

Her daughter in law told us she is thankful to everyone and words cannot express how much DeAnna will be missed.

The family is doing a private family graveside service at Crooked Oak Cemetery in Tuscumbia.