Russellville Healthcare confirms positive coronavirus cases among residents

Officials at Russellville Healthcare confirmed some residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

The nursing and rehab facility wouldn’t confirm the exact number of positive cases or when the patients were diagnosed.

WAAY 31 was contacted by a concerned citizen who said the facility had more than 25 cases. Russellville Healthcare officials said that was absolutely not true.

Nursing home officials also said the Alabama Department of Public Health did an infectious survey at the facility on June 17 and they had no discrepancies.

The facility said it’s following federal, state and local guidelines.