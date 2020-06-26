Russellville City Schools to start class Aug. 12

Russellville City Schools will start class on Aug. 12.

The district posted to Facebook on Friday that it’s working on a roadmap that will incorporate state guidelines and outline specific plans for schools.

The district says it plans to return to traditional, in-person schooling, with no plans for system-wide virtual schooling. It did say, however, that there will be a virtual school option for those who don’t feel safe returning.

If parents and students select the virtual option, students will have to remain virtual for the entire semester.

Fall athletics and extracurricular activities in Russellville City Schools will continue as planned.

