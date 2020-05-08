Roy Horn, of famous Las Vegas duo Siegfried and Roy, dies of coronavirus

Roy Horn, of famous Las Vegas duo Siegfried and Roy, has died of coronavirus, according to his publicist.

"Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," Siegfried Fischbacher said in a statement. "From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."

