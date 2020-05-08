Roy Horn, of famous Las Vegas duo Siegfried and Roy, has died of coronavirus, according to his publicist.
"Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," Siegfried Fischbacher said in a statement. "From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."
Read more of ABC News' story HERE
Related Content
- Roy Horn, of famous Las Vegas duo Siegfried and Roy, dies of coronavirus
- Alabama says 18 coronavirus patients have died
- UPDATE: 19 coronavirus patients have died in Alabama
- Jackson County Commission says part-time employee dies after contracting coronavirus
- Mobile County Health Department says 66-year-old man died from coronavirus
- John Prine, influential singer-songwriter, dies at 73 of coronavirus complications
- Alabama Dept. of Corrections: 3 inmates have coronavirus; Murderer possibly died from it
- Tennessee reports 957 coronavirus cases
- Alabama has 501 coronavirus cases
- Alabama has 1,000 coronavirus cases
Scroll for more content...