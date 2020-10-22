Rogers School in Lauderdale County shifting to virtual learning due to coronavirus quarantine cases

Students at Rogers School in Lauderdale County will transition to virtual learning on Friday and continue working remotely until Nov. 2, the school announced Thursday.

This impacts all students in every grade at the school.

In a letter, Principal Jamie Burks says this is taking place because many students and teachers are in quarantine for coronavirus. The letter does not say how many students and teachers are in quarantine or if they are in quarantine because they've tested positive for the virus or been exposed to someone who has.

All extracurricular activities are suspended until Nov. 2.

Read the full letter below: