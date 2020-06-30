Rocket City Trash Pandas' first season canceled

The Rocket City Trash Pandas inaugural season is canceled.

This comes as part of Minor League Baseball’s announcement that the 2020 season for the entire league is canceled because MLB is not providing players to Minor League Baseball.

Ralph Nelson, the Trash Pandas' president and CEO, addressed the announcement Tuesday at Toyota Field, where the team was set to play this year before coronavirus disrupted seasons for almost all major sports

The team is a Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

Major League Baseball’s coronavirus-shortened season is set to begin July 23.

Here's the news release from the Trash Pandas':

Fans who have waited for professional baseball to return to North Alabama will now have to wait a little longer.

Minor League Baseball announced today the cancellation of the 2020 season, which would have been the historic opening campaign for the Trash Pandas. Instead, 2021 will serve as the inaugural mission for the Double-A affiliate of the Angels.

“Obviously, this is an incredibly disappointing day for our fans, staff, and partners,” said team President & CEO Ralph Nelson. “But the health and safety of our families and community is paramount above all else. Baseball has always been part of the healing when our country has come back from tragic times, and I firmly believe the Trash Pandas will help heal North Alabama when we come out on the other side of this pandemic an even stronger community.”

The Trash Pandas will soon announce policies and procedures as it relates to tickets purchased for 2020 baseball contests. Fans will not lose any value for the tickets they have already bought.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said MiLB President & CEO Pat O’Conner. “This announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

