Rocket City Trash Pandas CEO: ‘Safe to assume ... home season will be postponed’ by coronavirus

Trash Pandas President and CEO Ralph Nelson issued this statement Monday afternoon to address how the coronavirus crisis will impact the team:

We are as disappointed as you are regarding the uncertainty created by the Coronavirus, especially as it pertains to Minor League Baseball’s return to North Alabama. We – and you – have waited a very long time to see that first pitch at Toyota Field. There is no question that pitch is in our future; I only wish I could tell you when.

I continue to stay in touch daily with health and government leaders in North Alabama, as well as leadership in Major League and Minor League Baseball. Our fans and partners will be the very first people I will reach out to when information about the resumption of the season comes available to us.

As you’ve heard me say many times, no community has ever embraced a new team as you have embraced the Trash Pandas. We will never forget that, and we are going to pay you back with the following three promises:

• No Trash Pandas stakeholder – fan, sponsor, group and our other community partners – who has paid a dime to the Rocket City Trash Pandas will lose any value in those purchases. When baseball is played again, we will fulfill every promise made in our agreements.

• We will continue to communicate with you; and as soon as we know something, you will know something. Even if we have nothing new to report, we’ll occasionally send you a message or post an announcement – just to stay in touch.

• And, finally, once we do get the “all clear” from officials to move forward, not only will we put on the greatest show in Minor League Baseball, but we always promise that Toyota Field will be a safe, healthy, affordable family environment filled with people who love a great game and a great time. We will use every extra day that we have completely focused on making the fan experience even better.

We have no official information, but I think it is safe to assume that our home season will be postponed by at least a couple of weeks. I have no idea if games will be cancelled or simply moved until the end of the season, but we will play ball, and it is going to be a great summer here. As soon as we know exactly how the season will play out, we’ll have a plan for all our great fans.

I am very encouraged with how we, as a country, are working together to curb the spread of this infection.

Because of that I, personally, remain very optimistic that we’ll be playing baseball here much sooner than later.

Until then, your health and that of your family, friends and neighbors has to be all of our top priority. Please listen

to the advice and guidance of our medical and government leaders.

This stadium and the Trash Pandas will be here

when the time is right. I look forward to seeing you all at Toyota Field very soon.

