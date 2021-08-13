Rock the South returns to Cullman and is said to be better than ever

Rock the South returned in 2021. People from all over came to Cullman for the music festival, despite the country's growing concern about the pandemic.

Rock the South was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic but it came back in 2021 without missing a beat. People told WAAY 31 they're glad the festival created some restrictions as the virus is picking back up again, instead of canceling it.



“I messaged Rock the South a few days ago making sure because I guess I was paranoid from last year, but they said it’d all be good to go, so here we are," said Dylan Davis.

Davis came down to Cullman from Skyline to experience Rock the South for the first time. 2020 was going to be his first year coming, but the music festival was canceled.

So, his anticipation for the biggest party in the south grew for over a year.

“All the groups here, I’ve been looking forward to seeing for a long time, but just getting back into the concert atmosphere, it’s going to be fun," Davis said.

The music festival adapted to the current COVID-19 situation.

“You know, social distancing and everything, there are handwashing stations. I feel really safe," Jason Carpenter explained.

They expanded the venue to allow for social distancing. Masks are not required, but they're offering them at the entrances. Rock the South limited its capacity to 75%.

Even though they're restricting it to about 50,000 people this year, it's still said to be the biggest party in the south.

“After a year of being shut down, you know, it’s really good to enjoy ourselves and get out the house and enjoy a little sunshine and good music with friends and family," said Carpenter.

Carpenter said he's thankful the festival is still happening. He's excited to watch some great country artists perform.