Rock Family Worship Center handling food distribution for Huntsville City Schools

A Huntsville church will help facilitate students in Huntsville getting meals that they normally get from their schools.
The Rock Family Worship Center was selected as the temporary operational hub for Huntsville City Schools this week. Food will be handed out from Monday, March 30, through Friday, April 3.
FOOD ITEMS NEEDED:
- Nutra-Grain Bars
- Butter Crackers
- Apples
- Bananas
- Tangerines
- Peanut Butter
- Jelly
- Lunch Meats
- Bread
- Sandwich Bread
- Single serving size Chips (Doritos, Cheetos, Fritos)
- Single Serving Size Fruit cups
- Single Serving Size Pudding cups
- Single Serving Size Fruit snacks
- Single Serving Size Applesauce cups
- Single Serving Size Bottled Water
Manna House, which is a part of the Huntsville Dream Center, is working to provide the food and other resources for the meals. Volunteers from multiple churches and schools will help out in the distribution effort.
Once volunteers have a meal packed, it will go to one of six city schools to be handed out to students. The distribution will happen each day from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The following schools will be where the food is distributed:
- Lee High School
- Chaffee Elementary
- Morris P-8
- McDonnell Elementary
- Lakewood Elementary
- Highland Elementary
Huntsville City Schools said in a statement that they don't need extra staff, but food donations would be appreciated. Those can be dropped off at The Rock located at 3401 Holmes Ave NW, formerly Butler High School.
