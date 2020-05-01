North Alabama retail stores require customers to wear masks to fight coronavirus spread

Retail stores across North Alabama re-opened Friday and some are taking stricter steps to protect customers than others, like requiring them to wear masks before they enter.

Rebecca Vergara owns Learning Express Toys.

She is only allowing five people inside her store at one time.

She also has hand sanitizer ready at the front and stickers on the ground showing where people should stand so they are six feet apart.

Vergara is also requiring people to wear masks before coming inside.

She has disposable masks for customers, and if they choose not to wear a mask, they can't enter.

"So that we aren't taking anything home to our families as well as the rest of the community. We need to protect everybody in the community and by each of us wearing masks, we are doing our part to stay healthy," she said.

Vergara says if customers are uncomfortable shopping around others, they can call and make an appointment so they can shop alone.