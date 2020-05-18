Restaurants taking precautions to keep customers safe

One of the most common questions right now, 'is it safe to eat at a restaurant?' It’s a personal question and what’s right for some people may not be for others.

We wanted to know what they’re doing to keep customers and employees safe.

At Blue Plate Cafe, the manager told WAAY 31 they are not taking any chances. They are offering disposable utensils to customers and seating them six feet apart.

"Huntsville has really come out and supported us through this, however they are comfortable being served, whether that's through curbside or dine-in," said manager, Justin Sparks.

Justin Sparks manages Blue Plate Cafe in Huntsville. His employees have adjusted to new cleaning standards set by the CDC.

"It's definitely a learning curve. We have a person dedicated to just that, going around and sanitizing door handles," said Sparks.

Sparks blocked tables off in the restaurant, allowing everyone to remain six feet apart.

"We've done floor markings to mark out where six feet, social distancing is. We've implemented everyone that comes in contact with customers wears a mask," said Sparks.

"It's almost like being in a bubble, so just being aware of yourself and your surroundings," said customer, James Bishop.

Employees at Blue Plate Cafe are also wiping down tables, menus, and chairs after each group leaves.

"We're doing everything we can to comply and make sure people feel safe," said Sparks.

One customer is satisfied with what he sees.

"The company and the environment, like this place is being responsible and taking those precautions," said Bishop.

Sparks hopes more people continue to feel comfortable enough to dine out.

"I feel safe coming out but I understand that they may not. We welcome them when they're ready," said Sparks.

Sparks says he plans to continue doing curbside service for those people who are choosing not to dine out.