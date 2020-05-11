Restaurants in Limestone and Morgan counties reopen

As of Monday evening, people can officially return to dining rooms at restaurants across the state. Owners are taking precautions to keep customers safe if they choose to eat inside.

Restaurants owners in Limestone and Morgan counties tell WAAY 31 they are directing people where to sit. At places where customers usually seat themselves, employees have removed chairs from certain tables to enforce social distancing.

"I walk inside and everything's so quiet and dark. It's going to be something different when everybody is eating inside and talking," said manager, Jorge Vazquez.

Jorge Vazquez is the manager at Lucia's Cocina Mexicana. He says he is excited to reopen the dining room at 5 p.m.

"We care about the customers, we are like a family. Everybody," said Vazquez.

Vazquez says employees will be seating people in every other booth so that each party is six feet apart from each other.

They will also be social distancing at the bar.

"Every two or three chairs at the bar, that way they don't get too close," said Vazquez.

Vazquez says employees will be wiping down tables and menus after each group leaves.

"At the end of the day, we'll clean everything again. It doesn't matter if we did not use it," said Vazquez.

He tells WAAY 31 the dining area isn't the only place that will be sanitized regularly.

"The bathrooms too, we will try to clean every two hours," said Vazquez.

Vazquez tells WAAY 31 his employees are excited to re-open and are doing everything they can to make the dining room safe.

"Employees, they work for tips too, so it's been really hard for them. After this afternoon, I hope everything goes back to normal," said Vazquez.

Some restaurant owners ay they aren't opening their dining rooms just yet, and instead will be doing outdoor seating starting this week.