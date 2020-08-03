Restaurants in downtown Athens get money to expand outdoor eating areas

Restaurants in Athens are getting a $10,000 boost from the city to make more space for outdoor dining.

WAAY-31 learned how local businesses are taking advantage of the program. You can expect to see the new additions next month.

Athens outdoor dining Athens outdoor dining

Many restaurants have expanded their outdoor dining areas to allow people to be 6 feet apart, and the money from Athens City Council will help owners block off the sidewalk and create barriers for patrons in some parking lots for more seating.

"The city has decided the outdoor dining has worked out really well for everyone and it's something we want to keep permanently," said Matthew Fisher, owner of Wildwood Deli.

He won't be getting the new plexiglass barriers being provided to larger venues, but the city is giving him chains to mark off the sidewalk of his outdoor seating area.

Fisher told us he already updated his seating area with lights, and in April he added more tables.

Since then, he's seen a change in the number of customers.

"We've had weeks where you could tell that people weren't so worried about getting out and we were very, very busy," he said.

Fisher says outdoor seating is an option over the summer but may not be in the fall.

He hopes everyone keeps social distancing and wearing masks so more people and businesses can thrive.

"I know eventually we'll be back to having a bunch of family fun event in Athens...," he said.

You can expect to see the new additions next month.

The seating money is available to businesses located on Market and Jefferson streets.

The city said there's no deadline to apply, and the money is available until it runs out.