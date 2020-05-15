In Athens, restaurants are finding new ways for people to dine out safely.
Railings are blocking off about half of the sidewalk along Market Street in downtown Athens, allowing people to sit six feet apart outside.
The railings were put up earlier this week. Employees at Village Pizza say the original plan was to block off the parking spots in front of the restaurant.
Instead, they're using part of the sidewalk for extra tables.
Employees at Village Pizza tell WAAY 31 their dining room isn't open just yet, so the space out front allows them to serve customers for the first time in months.
Customers told me they're just glad to be out in the community again.
"There's going to be some that aren't going to come out, but people like me, this is what we do, travel for work. It's nice to get out and not eat in your hotel room," said customer, Mike Smith.
Village Pizza employees tell WAAY 31 downtown businesses that do not need that space out front are allowing other restaurants to use that seating area.
Related Content
- Restaurants in Athens are creating more outdoor space for customers
- Athens businesses start to reopen, see customers with new safer-at-home order
- Athens, Russellville, Cullman City schools closing Tuesday due to coronavirus
- Athens-Limestone Hospital opens new fever and flu clinic
- Athens-Limestone Flu & Fever clinic checking temperatures, symptoms
- Athens, Limestone County schools offer free meals during coronavirus closure
- Athens City Schools superintendent discusses first day of online classes
- Elective procedures, some furloughed workers returning to Athens-Limestone Hospital