Restaurants in Athens are creating more outdoor space for customers

In Athens, restaurants are finding new ways for people to dine out safely.

Railings are blocking off about half of the sidewalk along Market Street in downtown Athens, allowing people to sit six feet apart outside.

The railings were put up earlier this week. Employees at Village Pizza say the original plan was to block off the parking spots in front of the restaurant.

Instead, they're using part of the sidewalk for extra tables.

Employees at Village Pizza tell WAAY 31 their dining room isn't open just yet, so the space out front allows them to serve customers for the first time in months.

Customers told me they're just glad to be out in the community again.

"There's going to be some that aren't going to come out, but people like me, this is what we do, travel for work. It's nice to get out and not eat in your hotel room," said customer, Mike Smith.

Village Pizza employees tell WAAY 31 downtown businesses that do not need that space out front are allowing other restaurants to use that seating area.