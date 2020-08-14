Restaurant staff take extra coronavirus precautions during Huntsville's Restaurant Week

As Huntsville Restaurant Week gets started, businesses are hoping that they see you, and that you see all they are doing to keep you safe from the spread of coronavirus.

To keep customers safe, restaurant staff across North Alabama are increasing sanitizing procedures over the next nine days. (Click HERE to see which restaurants are participating)

Restaurant owners said there are two main precautions they are taking: they are wiping down tables and chairs after people eat and limiting the number of people inside buildings even more than usual.

"We have to take care of everybody here. Keep everybody happy and healthy, but we also have to make money," said manager of Pane e Vino, Ryan Colvin.

"We are really hoping that this will pique people's interest to go and encourage them to help our local businesses," said Fire and Spice Tex Mex Smokehouse, Leondra Poux.

For restaurant owners, Huntsville restaurant week is something they look forward to all year long.

"We are excited and ready. It's been an emotional ride," said Colvin.

This year, it's looking a little different.

"Everyday we are cleaning, sanitizing, wearing masks, wearing gloves," said Poux.

Restaurant owners say with more people trying local food, they have to clean even more than usual.

"We are going to regulate the flow of traffic a little bit better, kind of what we did in the beginning. So, not so many people hoarding around up front, still having your six foot distance, six foot distancing at the tables, on the patio. We are going to regulate that in a high alert state," said Poux.

"We have a system in place where if that person leaves, the manager and the person designated for cleaning, knows whether that table has been cleaned," said Colvin.

Fire and Spice Tex Mex Smokehouse owner, Leandra Poux, says while they've already been sanitizing frequently, customers will see employees wiping down high-contact surfaces even more.

"We kind of encourage right now is for them to leave their trash so we can see which tables need to be disinfected," said Poux.

Pane e Vino manager, Ryan Colvin, says even though the pandemic has impacted business, his employees will do whatever they can to make people feel comfortable.

"Taking care of people when they come in the door, so whether you want your table six feet apart or 60 feet apart, we're making that happen," said Colvin.

Restaurant week lasts through Aug. 23.