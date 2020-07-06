Restaurant owner closes dining room because of rising Coronavirus cases in Arab

A Marshall County business is preparing to take a financial hit, but says it's worth it to protect her staff and customers.

Sierra's Mexicanisimo on Brindlee Mountain Parkway in Arab closed its dining room until further notice.

The owner told WAAY 31 that with the rising number of Coronavirus cases, she wants to keep her community safe.

Signs that say "dining room closed" were just put up this weekend, and now the restaurant is only doing curbside pickup.

Owner Crystal Ditto says she expects to lose money, but tells says it's worth it to protect her employees.

"We're just trying to do our part to get that number down," said Ditto.

Sierra's Mexicanisimo owner, Crystal ditto, says it's important for local restaurants to put safety first.

"Until the governor that face masks are necessary, I think it's going to take small business owners to step up," said Ditto.

She says she's noticed a lot of people in Arab not wearing masks or social distancing.

"I would just hate for one of our employees or family members, or my children, to be sick because of carelessness on someone else's part," said Ditto.

Ditto posted on Facebook on Saturday, saying "We are committed to doing our part to flatten the curve."

"Customers are really appreciating it that we're taking the initiative to kind of put everyone's health on the forefront," said Ditto.

Ditto says the restaurant will most likely make half the money it usually makes when the dining room is open.

"I think we will survive, but it's going to be hard. It's going to be really really hard," said Ditto.

She says the restaurant has a lot of regular customers, and she hopes they understand the decision.

"We are just banking that those people who supported us all these years will be back when those doors open again," said Ditto.

Ditto tells WAAY 31 the restaurant dining room will most likely be closed for about two weeks.

When those two weeks are up, she will take a look at the Coronavirus numbers and decide whether or not to re-open.