Restaurant employees taking safety precautions to prevent the spread of Coronavirus

With a health order in effect, local restaurants are buckling down on safety precautions!

WAAY 31 spoke with the owner of a Decatur restaurant, where they showed her how they're staying healthy, from food preparation all the way to the delivery!

When it comes to delivering food, employees say they put on gloves and never come in contact with a customer. Instead, they knock or ring the doorbell and leave the food on the doorstep.

Employees at "Let's Do Lunch," a restaurant in Decatur, say they are constantly wiping down everything they come in contact with.

"We clean at the top of every hour, we're cleaning all the door handles, any surface that's touched," said owner, Debra Hewitt.

Right now, the restaurant only handles curbside pick-up and delivery orders.

"I just want the customers to know that we are still here to serve them and that we are doing it safely," said employee, Whitney McBride.

When owner of the restaurant, Debra Hewitt, delivers food, she makes she is wearing gloves.

"We're not getting close to the customers. We just ring the doorbell and leave it at the door," said Hewitt.

Hewitt says it's all about protecting her employees and customers.

"It's very serious especially to someone that has a compromised immune system and we are taking every precaution to make sure everyone is safe," said Hewitt.

"I would just like business to continue," said McBride.

WAAY 31 reached out to Uber Eats and Door Dash. Both told WAAY 31 they are using the "Leave at Door Option" as well. Door Dash also says it is getting ready to send one million sets of free hand sanitizer and gloves to its drivers.

The Food and Drug Administration says there's no evidence that food or food packaging will spread the coronavirus, but person-to-person contact will.