North Alabama workers want more coronavirus testing but say burden shouldn't be on employers

As more people re-enter the workforce and resume a closer to normal pace of life, some said they're still wary of having to go back to a normal workflow.

"When you're a contractor, usually you live in cube land and so everybody's a couple of feet away from each other. So that's a little bit of a concern going back to work," said contractor Cristin Dickey.

But while she and some others who spoke with WAAY 31 News said testing in general would be a good thing, they said asking employers to facilitate testing for non-symptomatic people is too much to ask.

"That's a huge responsibility for employers to require to do something that a medical professional would probably do. That's asking a lot of an employer," said Army Major David Buckhannon.

And even if people wanted more testing on a continuous basis, there are a number of barriers to that happening.

According to a study by the College of American Pathologists, 69 percent of laboratory directors surveyed reported difficulty in acquiring test kits to conduct coroavirus testing. 66 percent said they found it difficult to find nasopharyngeal swabs.

In a press conference Wednesday with Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said continuous diagnostic testing of employees is not the most efficient and doesn't guarantee that you won't get the virus after you go back to work.

Like Spillers, those who spoke with WAAY 31 said they would rather see antibody testing for returning workers rather than diagnostic testing.

"I think that would be a little bit better because it could tell more of an accurate [picture] if you have it or not, or if you're a carrier for it," said Dickey.