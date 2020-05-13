Republican Alabama Senate leader: Coronavirus money won’t be used to build new Statehouse

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Republican leader of the Alabama Senate said Wednesday that the state’s coronavirus relief funds will not be used to build a new Statehouse, putting to rest the idea that drew an immediate backlash.
Spending $200 million for new Statehouse was on a list, along with telemedicine and expenses related to the pandemic, that legislative leaders sent the governor of potential uses for the state’s $1.8 billion in CARES Act funding.
A spokesman for Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said the idea is now off the table.
Marsh spokesman Will Califf said in a statement they have guidance that make it clear the money cannot be used for Statehouse construction.
