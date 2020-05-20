Reports: Legendary Auburn football coach Pat Dye has coronavirus, is hospitalized

Pat Dye, head coach at Auburn University from 1981 until 1992, has tested positive for coronavirus and is hospitalized.

Dye is 80 years old.

The news was first reported in an email to members of Toccoa First United Methodist Church in Toccoa, GA, and then confirmed by other sports news outlets.

“Please join us in praying for and lifting up Jayne Snell’s brother, Pat Dye,” the church’s email says.

“Pat recently tested positive for COVID-19, and has been hospitalized with ongoing kidney problems. Jayne says he is very weak, and is experiencing loss of appetite and some confusion.”

