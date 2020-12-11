Clear

Report: global live events industry lost $30 billion amid pandemic

The analysis was done by trade publication Pollstar.

Posted: Dec 11, 2020 7:56 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Spaced out seating have become the new normal for venues like Huntsville's Mars Music Hall at the Von Braun Center (VBC). The state of the venue is far different from how the year began for the facility that opened in January.

"We were on track with record-breaking numbers. So, to see everything come to a griding halt, it was devastating mentally, if not financially," said Samantha Nielson, the public relations manager for the VBC.

She said most of the center's larger events and conventions had to be postponed once, if not twice, this year. She said the saving grace for them has been the financial cushion they've established over the past few years.

"We've been doing very well the last few years. So, we were set up to be able to withstand some of these setbacks. As this has been ongoing, it has gone on longer than any of us anticipated, so industry-wide, this has been a huge hit," Nielson said.

The VBC is still seeing activity for the community during the pandemic. After Governor Kay Ivey allowed event venues to open back up and not limit capacity beyond social distancing guidelines, that paved the way for performances like the Alabama Youth Ballet Theatre's performance of The Nutcracker Ballet. 

The company said they are happy to be back in front of an audience, even though there is some financial strain.

"Because the Playhouse is just a little bit less than half capacity, that cuts the income in half from ticket sales," said David Harriott, the artistic director for the AYBT.

Also in the VBC is Broadway Theatre League, which celebrated its 60th anniversary before the pandemic shut everything down. Executive Director Andrew Willmon said because of the type of theater the primarily promote, they will be among the last businesses to make full recovery.

"We're not just waiting for COVID to leave our community, we're waiting for our country to heal because nationally-touring Broadway shows go all across the country. So, they can't get started on the road until much of the country is healed," Willmon said.

He said their current plan is to return with their first show that will run from March 31 through April 2. It will be a performance by Artrageous, which Willmon described as "live art created on stage combined with a concert at the same time."

"The attendees will be the front-line workers, there will be the medical workers and they will be the people that helped get us through this pandemic," he said.

Willmon said the hope is to launch the 2021-2022 season in May. He said he's been able to stay optimistic through this event because of the charity shown by the community.

"We're very thankful for programs like the PPP, as well as the State of Alabama, the City of Huntsville, our individual contributors, our sponsors. They recognized the impact that this is having on this organization and many of these groups and people have stepped up to say, 'We want to make sure that you're here,'" Willmon said.

