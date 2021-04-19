Report: Almost 200 Alabama residents may have gotten coronavirus after being vaccinated

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Monday there are “between 180-190 suspected cases of vaccine breakthrough in Alabama.”

This refers to cases where people have contracted coronavirus at least two weeks after receiving a vaccine. For Moderna and Pfizer, this would be two weeks after the second shot. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine currently is unavailable due to an investigation into it causing blood clots.

In a news release, the department states:

"No vaccine is 100 percent effective, but it is important to note that studies indicate persons who are vaccinated and still contract disease have less severe illness and are unlikely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19.

"ADPH urges all age eligible Alabamians to be vaccinated against COVID-19.”

