Rep. Robert Aderholt in quarantine after being in "close contact" with someone who was COVID-19 positive

Representative Robert Aderholt will be missing a week of voting in the House of Representatives after he was "in close contact for several hours with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19."

The congressman's office released a statement from him Sunday evening, which noted that he took a rapid test and it came back negative. So far, he said he is not showing any symptoms.

"Over the weekend, I discussed my situation with the attending physician of the House of Representatives. He advised me to remain in quarantine and get another test later this coming week," Aderholt said in a statement.

Rep. Aderholt is serving his quarantine in Alabama instead of returning to Washington D.C. He explained his reason for quarantining outweighed him participating in votes because "the safety of my staff and colleagues is far more important, and I could possibly still expose someone."

He said he remains optimistic that a vaccine will start to be distributed "soon" and "the Congress can agree on a new COVID-19 relief package."

On Thursday, November 12, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected a call from House Democrats for a large stimulus package and said, "that's not a place I think we're willing to go," instead calling for a bill that's "highly targeted at what the residual problems are," according to CNN.