Redstone Federal Credit Union says employee has coronavirus

Redstone Federal Credit Union says an employee who works at an offsite office has tested positive for coronavirus.

The credit union says the employee had no member contact. It learned of the case Thursday night.

The office where the employee worked has been closed. Nine workers who had contact with the employee are quarantining.

Redstone Federal Credit Union issued this statement:

An offsite Redstone Federal Credit Union employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee had no member contact.

Redstone learned of the confirmed case late Thursday, and has closed that office, notified the Alabama State Department of Health, and begun a thorough cleaning protocol.

Redstone has identified nine employees who had contact with the infected team member, those workers are now in quarantine.

“We are saddened to hear one of our team members has contracted the virus. We are keeping in contact with that person to make sure they have everything they need for a swift recovery,’’ said Joe Newberry, Redstone’s President and CEO.

“We want our members and our communities to know that we are adapting to this situation daily while keeping the needs of our members and employees a priority,’’ Newberry said.