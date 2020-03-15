Clear

Redstone Arsenal upgrades its precautionary measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic

Arsenal officials issued the update Sunday evening and stated that their Health Protection Condition has increased to "Bravo."

Posted: Mar 15, 2020 6:54 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Precautionary measures were increased for Redstone Arsenal on Sunday as the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus, COVID-19, increase.

In a statement on Sunday, Redstone leadership said they increased their Health Protection Condition to Bravo.

New changes that come with the higher Health Protection Condition:

  • Food service facilities are open for Take-out only, dining spaces are closed
  • Pagano Gym and Col. Scott Fitness Center are closed
  • Flying Club activities are suspended
  • The Links at Redstone Arsenal is closed
  • The Firehouse Pub is closed
  • The MWR Information, Tickets and Reservations Office (ITR) is closed
  • Applications for Visitor Badges are suspended, unless approved by exception by the Garrison Commander

The additional changes going into effect are in addition to those that were announced on Saturday. They said these "will allow us to continue to provide essential services and meet tenant mission essential tasks while limiting gathering areas and encourgeing social distancing."

Employees are encouraged to keep in touch with their supervisors and leadership to get specific direction on their organization.

