Redstone Arsenal to require mask-wearing by all employees, visitors

Redstone Arsenal announced Thursday that, as part of following guidance from the Secretary of Defense in regard to masking, that all employees and visitors must wear masks on the installation.

This comes as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase across the country, including Alabama.

Read the full news release below:

Out of an abundance of caution and effective immediately, Redstone Arsenal has reinstated full masking requirements for all employees and guests in facilities on the installation regardless of vaccination status.

This decision is in line with the Secretary of Defense memo on Updated Mask Guidance for all DoD Installations and Other Facilities, dated July 28, 2021.

Specifically, the memo highlights that beginning on July 28, “In areas of substantial or high community transmission, DoD requires all Service members, Federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in an indoor setting on Installations and other facilities owned, leased, or otherwise control by DoD.”

Redstone Arsenal continues to see low COVID-19 case rates on the installation proper. However, when taking into account the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicators and definitions for substantial or high community transmission, this decision is the safest and most prudent to continue to protect our transient workforce and the vital missions that occur on the installation daily.

Redstone Arsenal and the Garrison remain open and in HPCON Bravo status.

All employees are highly encouraged to stay in close contact with their direct supervisor and tenant organization leadership for their work status and any other tenant-specific requirements.