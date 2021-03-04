Redstone Arsenal to allow more workers back in person

Redstone Arsenal is allowing more workers to return in person.

An announcement on Thursday said that effective immediately, it will move to “Health Protection Condition Bravo.” This means it is accommodating a larger percentage of the workforce through its gates.

The Arsenal said “Per Department of Defense standards, conditions favor the installation moving to a lower HPCON level. The conditions include: a downward trajectory in the number of new cases, capacity to treat, capacity to test, and a low infection rate in the surrounding community.”

Employees should stay in contact with direct supervisors for their individual statuses.

The Arsenal posts updates on the Team Redstone website and social media.