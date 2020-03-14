Redstone Arsenal taking precautions after coronavirus confirmation in Alabama

Redstone Arsenal issued this news release Saturday on the steps it is taking to fight coronavirus:

Redstone Arsenal remains at Health Protection Condition Alpha. In light of a confirmation of the COVID-19 virus in North Alabama, Redstone Arsenal is taking precautionary measures to limit access to public gathering areas. As a result, some quality of life services have been suspended and access to public dining areas will be limited.

These precautions will allow Redstone Arsenal to continue to provide essential services and meet tenant mission essential tasks while limiting gathering areas and encouraging social distancing.

Members of the workforce and beneficiaries should now expect the following changes:

* Guards will no longer physically handle Common Access Cards as commuters enter Redstone;

* Recreational Badge access and applications have been suspended;

* The Redstone Tax Center remains open to active duty personnel only;

* Religious services at the Bicentennial Chapel have been canceled until further notice;

* The following MWR activities are closed until further notice: Bingo, art and crafts shop, auto shop, outdoor recreation, library, Pagano gym, Aquatic Center;

* Bowling Center activities are suspended; Strike Zone food service operations will continue as carry-out only;

* Redstone Arsenal-hosted community events through the middle of April have been canceled;

* Functions at the Summit, Overlook and Cliffs have been canceled;

* The Food truck corral (MSFC) has been suspended;

* Drug testing operations have been suspended;

* Facility cafeterias will continue normal operations; stand-alone eateries will transition to carry-out only. We recommend that employees dining in our cafeterias observe personal social distancing when ordering and dining in.

The Redstone Arsenal Garrison is maintaining installation operation capability and working with tenant leaders to address their needs.

Employees are encouraged to keep in contact with their direct supervisory chain and leadership for information updates specific to their organization.