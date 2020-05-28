Redstone Arsenal employees return to installation in waves after coronavirus

The Redstone Arsenal Garrison Commander says employees are starting to return back onto the installation in waves to protect from potential exposure to coronavirus.

Garrison Commander Kelsey Smith says his team has been monitoring the coronavirus cases in Madison County and surrounding areas as they started to reopen. The arsenal is starting to implement what they are calling a measured opening. Mission essential employees will start to return to the installation, followed by those in more of a supporting role. The very last employees to return are those most vulnerable to coronavirus.

"We're doing things slowly, and welcoming back some of the workforce pieces at a time, and we're opening some of our services," Smith said.

"We've seen across the nation medical screening tents, or certain screening criteria to get into locations. You won't see that here at Redstone installation-wide. You do see that at the Fox Army Health Center, we are definitely going to screen you outside of the building."

Smith says Redstone Arsenal will strongly encourage social distancing and protective equipment to be used in close settings.