Redstone Arsenal adjusting to changes forced by coronavirus, national security remains focus

Coronavirus has changed every day life for many, including those who work behind the gates of Redstone Arsenal. Changes were made there as the threat of the virus increased, some workers even testing positive at one point.

WAAY31 spoke with Redstone Arsenal Garrison Commander, Col. Kelsey Smith, about how the coronavirus has altered the functions of the local army post.

"That doesn't change though the mission essential or critical tasks still exist here, an example is medical logistics, supporting army hospitals that are being deployed throughout the nation, those logistics come from right here at Redstone Arsenal," Smith said.

Smith says critical work at Redstone Arsenal continues through the coronavirus pandemic. However, the virus has changed some activities once taken for granted, like communicating face-to-face. Many employees now do their tasks through teleworking from home. It's something Smith says his staff is experimenting and getting much more comfortable with every day.

"I think when we transition back to a largely present workforce, physically present, what we will benefit from are those collaborative tools that we're developing today, will allow us to move even faster in the future," Smith said.

Not as many employees are heading through the gates at Redstone Arsenal every day. Smith says between 20 to 25 percent of the workforce still comes to the post to make sure critical tasks are done.

"So we've really got a breakdown of mission essential, that are physically here, mission supporting that are supporting via telework, and then the non-mission essential but still essential to operation that we've largely put in reserve to ensure they don't become infected," Smith said.

Smith says some tenants on the arsenal are working with corporate partners. Instead of producing helicopter parts, they are making respirators and ventilators. He wants to make it clear that, pandemic or not, Redstone Arsenal's commitment to our national security never wavers.

"Everything that is mission essential for our national defense strategy that is done here at Redstone Arsenal is still being done," Smith says.

Smith says when the time is right, they will be very careful and thoughtful with bringing employees back onto the the post, slowly expanding divisions that are telecommuting now. He says the number of positive coronavirus cases on post are cut in half as people recover and start to heal.