Redstone Arsenal: Pharmacy reopening pushed back after employee tested positive for coronavirus

The reopening date for the Fox Army Health Center Pharmacy on Redstone Arsenal has been moved to March 30.

This comes after a Department of the Army civilian who works in the pharmacy tested positive for coronavirus. That patient is one of three employees on the arsenal who have tested positive for the virus. The pharmacy was closed, but the center has stayed open for other services.

Redstone Arsenal says the health center will maintain its drive-through for refills only for the foreseeable future. When the pharmacy reopens, it will be for new prescriptions only “in an effort to promote social distancing,” the arsenal says.