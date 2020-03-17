Redstone Arsenal: Civilian pharmacy employee tests positive for coronavirus

A civilian employee on Redstone Arsenal has tested positive for coronavirus, the arsenal announced Tuesday afternoon.

The patient is a Department of the Army civilian who works in the pharmacy at Fox Army Health Center on Redstone Arsenal. They are currently self-quarantining.

The arsenal confirms the employee lives in Madison County and was tested at a local medical facility.

The patient is included in the CDC and Alabama Department of Public Health statewide reporting, according to the arsenal.

Fox Army Health Center’s pharmacy is closed, effective immediately, until March 24. It is expected to reopen on March 25. The center will remain open for other services related to patient care.

The arsenal says this is the second case of coronavirus confirmed in North Alabama and from within an organization on Redstone Arsenal.

There are currently 36 cases of coronavirus confirmed in the state of Alabama.