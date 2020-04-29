Redstone Arsenal, Army recruitment for health care professionals doesn't stop for coronavirus

The coronavirus has negatively impacted plenty of work activities, but U.S. Army recruitment at Redstone Arsenal isn't among them.

It's adjusted to an online platform.

Redstone Arsenal is home to the 2nd Medical Recruiting Battalion, an Army team tasked to recruit health care professionals. The battalion here in Huntsville employs 140 people, both military and civilians. This year, they are looking to add 352 medical professionals into the Army medicine family.

Lt. Col. Susan Tallman, the 2nd Medical Recruiting Battalion Commander, says recruiting efforts are digitally focused and only growing.

"Virtual recruiting, we've leveraged those different platforms to get the word out about army medicine and we still are recruiting, we haven't shut down," Tallman said.

"If anything, it's increased, a lot of health professionals are seeing what Army medicine is doing and they're called to serve so we still get leads and folks that want to join Army medicine."

The 2nd Medical Recruiting Battalion recruits people throughout the entire southeastern portion of the United States.

Recruits will be stationed wherever they are needed.

If you're interested in applying you can click here.