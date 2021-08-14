Record number of COVID inpatients at Children's of Alabama

Children's of Alabama is reporting a rise of COVID inpatients.

As of Thursday August 12, there were 22 COVID inpatients. Five were on ventilators.

That's a record number of COVID inpatients. The highest number they had previously seen was 13 inpatients on January 2021.

Health officials say the increase is because of the Delta variant and its impact on younger people.

"The threat to Alabamians is serious. There are three proven ways to slow the spread of this highly transmissible strain of the virus: Vaccination for everyone 12 and up, masking, especially when indoors, and social distancing. Children’s strongly encourages the community to help us protect the most vulnerable in our state by taking all three of these precautions and by following current CDC COVID recommendations, including washing your hands, using hand sanitizer and staying home if you are sick," the hopsital wrote on a social media post.