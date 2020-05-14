Racing returning to Talladega Superspeedway without fans

Racing is returning to Talladega Superspeedway without fans.

Racing will kick off at the speedway on June 20. Talladega’s NASCAR and ACRA races were originally scheduled for April 24 through April 26 but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

June 20 will feature a double header with the MoneyLion 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series and the General Tire 200 for the ARCA Menards Series. The GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race will be on June 21.

Ticket holders for the rescheduled GEICO 500 race weekend can receive a 120% credit on their full order. For more information on that, click here.

The speedway posted this statement from Gov. Kay Ivey:

“Having one of our state’s jewels – Talladega Superspeedway - be able to host a NASCAR weekend is yet another step that shows how we are moving forward. The people of Alabama have been smart throughout these challenging times, and as a result, families from our state and all over the world will be treated to seeing or listening to the greatest racing in NASCAR. I ask that everyone remain vigilant so that we can continue taking steps forward and enjoying the many things Alabama has to offer, like our own Talladega Superspeedway.”