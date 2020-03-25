Below is a framework for actions which local and state health departments can recommend in their community to both prepare for and mitigate community transmission of coronavirus.
Take a look:
Related Content
- READ: Federal tips to help reduce coronavirus spread
- Madison organization helping reduce potential coronavirus exposure to veterans
- GE reducing operations at Decatur plant to fight coronavirus
- Walmart reducing more hours, limiting product purchases due to coronavirus
- Limestone County Schools working to prevent coronavirus from spreading
- Morgan County jail has procedures in place if coronavirus spreads
- Marshall County Courthouse closing to prevent spread of coronavirus
- City of Boaz announces closures to prevent spread of coronavirus
- US stocks halted after falling 7%. Global stocks plunge as oil crashes and coronavirus fear spreads
- Huntsville spa working with employees, clients to fight possible spread of coronavirus
Scroll for more content...