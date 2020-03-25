Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville City Schools: Morris Middle School teacher has coronavirus Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Employee at G.E. Appliances in Decatur tests positive for coronavirus Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Jackson County Commission says part-time employee dies after contracting coronavirus Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

READ: Federal tips to help reduce coronavirus spread

Take a look

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 4:09 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Below is a framework for actions which local and state health departments can recommend in their community to both prepare for and mitigate community transmission of coronavirus.

Take a look:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events