Publix requiring employees to wear masks in stores

This is due to the increase in coronavirus cases.

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 1:44 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Publix announced Friday that it will require employees to wear masks.

This begins Monday and is due to the increase in coronavirus cases.

As of now, the company is not requiring customers to wear masks. Earlier in the pandemic, both Publix staff and customers had to wear masks.

Here’s the full statement the company provided to ABC News:

Publix requiring workers to wear masks: Statement from Publix to ABC:The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) updated guidance recommends that individuals in areas of substantial or high transmission risk wear face coverings over their noses and mouths when in public, indoor spaces.

Effective Aug. 2, Publix is requiring associates, regardless of their vaccination status, to wear face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix location, and we encourage all to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.

We continue to encourage, but not require, our associates to get vaccinated.

