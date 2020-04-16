Protective equipment for hospitals, first responders flown directly to Huntsville airport

Personal protective equipment for local hospitals and first responders is being flown in directly to the Huntsville airport.

WAAY 31 learned the benefit of flying the masks and gowns directly to our airport.

According to the Madison County Commission chairman, Dale Strong, since they're flying the supplies in directly, they aren't seeing any being taken by the federal government, which was at one point redistributing supplies.

This doesn't just benefit Huntsville. The equipment is being spread out to other hospitals in the state.

Another big concern when it comes to supplies is ventilators. At last check, only one person at Crestwood Hospital is on a ventilator and no patients at Huntsville Hospital are on one.

Ventilators were sent from Madison County to Marshall County to help out as their cases continue to climb.