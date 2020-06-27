Professionals say socialization during pandemic is important for children

We are learning how a lack of social interaction during the Coronavirus Pandemic can impact children.

Mental health professionals at Wellstone Behavioral Health said social interaction is important for a child's development, and without it, they could develop signs of depression and anxiety.

"We're used to having a little bit of time outside and the kids having their own time outside the house as well. They aren't getting to see their friends," said mother, Robin Sampley.

Mother of three, Robin Sampley, says it's been difficult trying to quarantine at home for the past several months.

"We fuss a little more sometimes, and you can only do so much here," said Sampley.

Sampley says she's noticed her children acting differently since the pandemic began.

"I can see it in my kids even, not being able to get out. They want to sleep more. It's hard to get them motivated to do anything," said Sampley.

Licensed professional counselor, Josaylon Henry, says not socializing can have negative impacts on children.

"You can see them act out in ways of anger or isolation or withdrawing," said mental health professional, Josaylon Henry.

Sampley has a son with autism and Down syndrome, and says social interaction is crucial for his development.

"If they don't have that socialization, they don't have their friends, they are going to feel recluse," said Sampley.

Henry says if you notice changes in your child's behavior and mood, socializing through a video call can help.

"Actually getting on the computer and enjoying time with friends and people they associate with," said Henry.

"The socialization being there, it just helps them out so much more," said Sampley.

Henry says you should reach out to a mental health professional if you notice you child is no longer interested in activities they used to love, or if they are showing signs of depression.

Henry says outside activity can also help improve a child's mental health.